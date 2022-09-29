Style
Chioma Good Hair Marks Her Father’s Book Launch With A Must-See Igbo Fashion Show
Over the weekend, Chioma Ikokwu‘s father, Agunze Chib Ikokwu, launched his captivating new book Learning about Ndi Igbo. The event, which took place at the Colonades Hotel in Ikoyi, was a cultural fiesta featuring Igbo fashion, music, art, dance and more.
Notable personalities from all works of life including Pretty Mike, Aproko Doctor, Ben Lugo, Enioluwa, Priscilla Ojo, Steve Chuks and many other social media sensations were in attendance.
For the event, Chioma hosted an incredible fashion show featuring Igbo traditional looks from some of Nigeria’s top designers — Wanni Fuga, House of Dova, Weizdhurm Franklyn, Amy Aghomi, Xtra Brides Lagos and Erica Moore Brand. The theme for the fashion show was tagged Igbo mara mma, which translates to Igbo is beautiful.
Weizdhurm Franklyn
Wanni Fuga
House of Dova
Amy Aghomi
Xtra Brides Lagos
Erica Moore Brand