Chioma Good Hair Marks Her Father’s Book Launch With A Must-See Igbo Fashion Show

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Over the weekend, Chioma Ikokwu‘s father, Agunze Chib Ikokwu, launched his captivating new book Learning about Ndi Igbo. The event, which took place at the Colonades Hotel in Ikoyi, was a cultural fiesta featuring Igbo fashion, music, art, dance and more. 

Notable personalities from all works of life including Pretty Mike, Aproko Doctor, Ben Lugo, Enioluwa, Priscilla Ojo, Steve Chuks and many other social media sensations were in attendance.

For the event, Chioma hosted an incredible fashion show featuring Igbo traditional looks from some of Nigeria’s top designers — Wanni Fuga, House of Dova, Weizdhurm Franklyn, Amy Aghomi, Xtra Brides Lagos and Erica Moore Brand. The theme for the fashion show was tagged Igbo mara mma, which translates to Igbo is beautiful.

See all the shows below.

Weizdhurm Franklyn

Wanni Fuga

House of Dova

Amy Aghomi

Xtra Brides Lagos 

Erica Moore Brand

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

