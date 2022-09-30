Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira Cover Elle Magazine’s Latest Issue

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On the cover of Elle UK’s November issue are Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the trio talks to the publication about filming following the tragic death of their co-star Chadwick Boseman, the movie helping people who have lost loved ones and the importance of the film industry amplifying diverse voices.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Read excerpts from the interview below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Bafta Rising Star winner Letitia Wright, who is reprising her role as Shuri, told the publication that her character:

Taught me how to process emotion. It’s been a beautiful journey sharing that with the women in this project. There’s a theme that’s following us: female empowerment, on and off screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Lupita admitted to Elle UK that she was “dreading” discussing the new direction of the sequel after Boseman’s death but said Coogler’s idea offered her a “breath of relief”.

Ryan had already walked me through what the film was going to be before Chadwick’s passing. When he called me months later to talk me through the new idea, taking into account the gravity of what we’d all gone through, I remember dreading the conversation. But then I felt a breath of relief when I heard what he had in store. He offered a raft out of a deep sea of grief.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk)

Danai on Chadwick Boseman’s presence on set:

There was something very steadying about thinking about what he would do or how he would function. He had such an astounding presence and beautiful energy that was always grounding and generous and present – and yet could also be very quiet and calm.

Read more here.

 

Credits

EIC @kenyahunt
Interview @charliebcuff
Photography @sheekswinsalways
Styling @shibonleigh
Hair @byvernonscott
Make-up @makeupbytym using @lancomeofficial
Nails @jolene.b.nails
Creative Director @tom_houseofusher
Fashion Director @avrilmair
Talent Director @lottielumsden
Associate Editor @lenadecasparis
Picture Director @izzyparrylewis
Producer @rachael.evans_
Fashion Assistant @gracejuliaclarke

