Adesuwa Eworo’s Independence Day Photography Project is a Call to Collaborative Leadership

For her Independence Day project, Adesuwa Eworo of Captured by Adesuwa Photography, wanted to shift the narrative from isolated growth to inclusive growth at all levels.

Termed “POWER – A Call to Collaborative Leadership,” the photography project features three kids representing three ethnic leaders: Emir of Kano, Olu of Warri, and Obong of Calabar, with the aim of portraying the beauty and strength in oneness.

She said:

Collaboration over Competition is fast becoming a norm in the creative world. It has led to the awakening of creatives to thrive and not strife. As a young student in school, I remember how we would compete to be the best, whether it cost the other person losing their confidence or values, because of the competitive ideologies passed down consciously and unconsciously.

There is healthy competition, however, over time competition not properly managed leads to strife. This mentality of unhealthy competition has grown on us from childhood to adulthood and has in turn come to hunt and cause a strain on our partnerships & leadership.

It has been sixty-two years and people in seats of power still look out for just themselves and their selected few, forgetting we are ONE people. “POWER- A Call to Collaborative Leadership” is a project aimed at shifting the narrative from isolated growth to inclusive growth at all levels. As a nation we are rich and vast in people, ideas, and systems. When placed in the hands of men and women who are ready to see this nation thrive, these ideas will yield collective progress.

This is a call to plead for continuity on existing projects. This is a call to our leaders to set ego aside and take up peace and unity. For our leaders to eliminate tribal differences and embrace unity of heart. This is a call to remind us all that we as leaders in our own right cannot do it alone.

Collaboration starts from the grassroots; it starts with you, it starts with me. It’s the examples we set for our children to see, how we include our co-workers and show up for one another. Our words are not enough; our actions need to speak louder.

COLLABORATION is SACRIFICE

COLLABORATION is COMMITMENT

COLLABORATION is INCLUSION

COLLABORATION is POWER

COLLABORATION is WINING as ONE

Ultimately,

COLLABORATION births PROGRESS

COLLABORATION births UNITY

COLLABORATION births EXPANSION

COLLABORATION births INNOVATION

COLLABORATION births THE FUTURE