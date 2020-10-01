Connect with us

Adesuwa Eworo Just Dropped the Cutest Photoshoot "WAZOBIA - Call to Unity"

We are as Excited as Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson for their E! People's Choice Award Nomination

See How Our #BBNaija Faves Celebrated Independence Day 🇳🇬

Yvonne Orji takes Us through Her Journey of Cultural Expectations & Self-Discovery on "Now With Natalie"

Get Ready, Olamide is Giving Us More Music with "Carpe Diem" Album

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers is Now a Dad!

Alex Ekubo Surprises Mum with a New Car And Her Reaction is Priceless

Happy 60th Independence Day BellaNaijarians!

"He will always be Jack to us" - Chrissy Teigen & John Legend on their Heartbreaking Miscarriage

1 hour ago

Nigeria is celebrating her 60 years of independence, today, October 1, 2020.

Sixty and still we battle with tribalism among ourselves. We preach love, but our hearts and actions are far from it, and therefore raise generations who recycle that same mentality and negativity. But through it all, we stand, and it’s time that we stand firm.

Nigerian photographer, Adesuwa Eworo is showing the importance of unity with “WAZOBIA ~ Call to Unity”, aimed at exhibiting the beauty, grace and richness of the Nigerian tones and how much more beautiful we are together as ONE by working with our 3 main ethnic groups Yoruba, Hausa & Igbo.

Unity starts with you, it starts with me, and it starts with the examples we set for our children to see. Our words are not enough; our actions need to speak louder.

There is BEAUTY in UNITY,
There is STRENGTH in UNITY,
There is PROGRESS in UNITY,
There is PEACE in UNITY.

Credit:

Photography: Adesuwa Eworo of Captured by Adesuwa Photography
Child Models:
Diana Egwuatu representing the Igbo people
June Wissee representing the Yoruba people,
Karissa Omosun representing the Hausa people.
Styling: Wonderchild for Kids, Grace Awhejiri &amp; Luasha Concept
Videography: FilmsbyIje
Others: Uyiosa Eworo, Choice Okwekwu, Tubosun Ojewande, Favour Adams, Itohan Eworo, Toluwabori, Peter,

