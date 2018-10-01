Fifty-eight years ago today, Nigeria became an independent country, and although we are not close to where we ought to and want to be, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to reach.

Nigeria is yours and ours and we should all come together to build the country we desire.

What can you do?

Promote peace, tolerance, and unity

Lend a helping hand to the underserved or less-privileged

Support the marginalised

Participate in the election of leaders AT ALL LEVELS

Always demand accountability and good governance from those you have contracted to lead

From all of us at BellaNaija, Happy Independence Day, Nigeria 🇳🇬.

Cheers to 58!