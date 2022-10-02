Mo Abudu Appointed into Harvard Business School Executive Fellows Program

Media entrepreneur Mo Abudu, on Saturday on Instagram, announced that she’s just accepted an appointment from Harvard Business School (HBS) as an Executive Fellow. “I started my fellowship yesterday, September 30th,” she wrote in the post.

Last year, Mo Abudu joined a long list of CEOs, including Warren Buffet and Elon Musk, whose strategies and decisions have been examined as case studies at Harvard Business School, as the institution included a case study of EbonyLife Media as part of their curriculum for first-year MBA students.

The Executive Fellows Program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners, including alumni, each of whom partners with HBS faculty members to bring their experience in business into the MBA program and the School.

According to HBS,

The fellows contribute to the School by working with faculty and MBA students on curricular and co-curricular activities. These include, but are not limited to, co-teaching course sessions in the elective curriculum, offering career counselling and development coaching, co-leading Short Intensive Programs (SIPs), and delivering workshop sessions. They also bring their expertise to the School’s HBS Online and Executive Education programs by collaborating with faculty in case development and other research projects. Fellow appointments range from a few months to one year and may be extended.

“Truly, it is an honour and a privilege for me to take up this appointment as an HBS Executive Fellow and to share experiences. My primary focus will be on research, with some instruction and advisory/coaching for MBA students. I will be producing a unique, fascinating and exciting project, in collaboration with HBS faculty, during my time here. I look forward to telling you more about this project soon!” Mo Abudu continued in her post, adding that she still remains the CEO of the EbonyLife Group. “This appointment is part time for an agreed period. I will spend my time between Boston, London, Los Angeles, and Lagos over the next few months,” she concluded.