Apple Yard by 88 sets to Launch an Ultra Modern Experience Center in Lekki, Lagos

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-based contemporary design company, 88 homewares, is set to open the very first unique Gadget experience Centre-The Apple Yard modeled after the “Apple Store” on Regent Street, London on September 29th, 2022 in lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

The brand’s latest offering is a diverse range of sophisticated and unique gadgets including all-new series of iPhones (12,13,14 & 14 pro max), Apple watches( All series including the just released Ultra series), Meta Quest, Speakers, and other accessories and gadgets. It is a One Stop Shop that provides services that include sales, maintenance, phone swap, and more.

Get ready to enjoy and experience the ultra-modern space designed with the customer’s in-store experience in mind.

This is a first of its kind in the region.

The design team has consciously created a space that takes the in-store buying experience to a whole new level.

Sign up here to attend: [email protected]

See photos of the store

Sponsored Content

