Exciting Deals, Side Attractions & More! Here’s why You should Shop at the Ongoing Jumia Brand Festival | Ending October 2nd

Published

33 mins ago

 on


It’s almost the end of the year. So are you still thinking of upgrading your wardrobe, home appliances and more? If yes, you should not miss the Jumia Brand Festival 2022, which ends on October 2nd. This campaign is the perfect fit for all buyers looking for money-saving deals.

Every year, Jumia holds its Brand Festival to promote authentic products from globally renowned brands on its platform. If you’re still looking for a reason to avail yourself of this ongoing sale, here’s why you should not miss out:

Opportunity to access and purchase authentic products

It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to shopping. The Jumia Brand Festival offers consumers the opportunity to purchase products directly from several top brands’ official stores, where the quality is guaranteed. Some brands available include Adidas, Samsung, Infinix, Umidigi, Nivea, DeFacto, Nestle, Bacardi, Intel/HP, Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Oraimo, Diageo, Coca-Cola, Apple, and Xiaomi.

A Window to the Best Market Prices
Asides from gaining access to quality products, consumers also get a unique window to the best prices. With inflation still high, this is an opportunity for consumers to get products tagged with some of the most competitive market prices. According to Ijeoma Arum, Chief Commercial Officer, Jumia Nigeria, this is the “essence of the campaign“. Offering the REAL DEAL!

Rewarding Side Attractions
The campaign also features side attractions like Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, Flash Sales, and Games like Jumia Tower, where customers can win exciting prizes and get additional discounts on selected products.

Friendly Purchase Experience & Free Shipping
One of the best parts about shopping on Jumia is the ease and user-friendly purchasing process. Jumia’s return and refund policy applies to purchases made during the Brands Festival. In addition, consumers in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan will enjoy free shipping on a wide range of products, making it a double-win shopping experience!

So, what are you still contemplating? From electronic devices to beauty products, anything and everything is available at great discounts in the Jumia Brand Festival. To take advantage till October 2nd, visit www.jumia.com.ng

Happy shopping!

