South African hip-hop star Nasty C has released his latest single, “Prosper in Peace,” featuring Benny The Butcher.

“Prosper in Peace” is a precursor to what’s to come in the rapper’s upcoming album “I Love It Here,” and it follows his recent hits “Crazy Crazy” and “No More.”

The upcoming album also features collaborations with Ami Faku, Tellaman, 25K, and Maglera Doe Boy.

