WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated Workwear — Issue 171

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thabsie (@thabsie_sa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zai’ (@missyusuff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Sylvia (@sylvianduka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

