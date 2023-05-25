BNStyleWithAStory: Mo Abudu’s Latest Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Nigerian Filmmakers

Through this limited BellaNaija Style With A Story series, we intend to spotlight and celebrate too, the not-so-glamorous reality, stories and experiences of our favourite style stars.

For the average holiday goer, time on the French Riviera seems to move slowly, but that is not so for Nigerian filmmaker, media mogul and philanthropist Mo Abudu. With the debut screening of her short film Iyawo Mi at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, Mo proves she is a persistent media personality working hard to defy the preconceived expectations of the Nigerian film industry.

Recently, she shared her success story on her Instagram page, detailing her milestone.

In her corresponding caption, she wrote:

I am on my way to my first-ever screening at Cannes!💃🏽🎶💃🏽 I am thrilled to announce that we’ve etched our names in history! 🎉 My short film, which I wrote and directed – IYAWO MI (MY WIFE), is one of the first Nigerian films ever to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film corner. 🎥✨ This achievement is a testament to the unwavering passion and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this project to life. 🙌🏼. It’s not just about the recognition we’ve received but also the acknowledgement that we are stepping closer to bridging the gap and reaching greater heights in the world of cinema. 🌍🎬 We acknowledge that the road ahead is challenging. There are still numerous bridges to cross in order to get our films into competition and ultimately claim the coveted Palme d’Or , the most treasured prize at the Cannes Film Festival. But remember, every extraordinary journey begins with a single step. 🚶‍♀️🌱 The Cannes Film Festival stands tall as one of the most revered film festivals worldwide. As a Nigerian filmmaker, I’m grateful for the opportunity to grasp the essence and sensibilities that such a festival embodies and play a part, no matter how small. 🎞️✨ I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the incredible team, cast and crew that has been instrumental in bringing IYAWO MI to life. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Your unwavering support, creativity, and dedication have made this milestone possible, and I’m forever grateful for your contribution. Let’s continue this incredible journey together! ❤️

