This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Vibrant Pops Of Colour On #BellaStylista: Issue 238

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Colours can have a great impact on our mood and perception. While wearing neutral colours can make one feel safe, wearing bold colours can make one feel more alive, outgoing, visible, and engaged with the world. Consider rocking a bright-coloured outfit if you would love to court more attention and/or buoy your mood today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A Y A L (@layaltinubu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Favourite Fashion Girl | Content Creator (@morolake.lawal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zina Anumudu ♥️ ADA WILLIE ♥️ (@ozinna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet (@violetluxe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloé (@chloekitembo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐀🇳🇬 | Content Creator (@the.blvckvelvet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@wisanimkansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temi Oladipupo | Style Creator (@temithesage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Favourite Fashion Girl | Content Creator (@morolake.lawal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche (@uchepedro)

