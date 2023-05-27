Connect with us

A Sultry Brunch Outfit Inspiration Served By Curvy Nigerian Style Star – Toni Olaoye

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Vibrant Pops Of Colour On #BellaStylista: Issue 238

#BNStyleWithAStory: Mo Abudu's Latest Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Nigerian Filmmakers

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated Workwear — Issue 171

What Will Africa's Power Women Wear To The 'Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards' Debut? Find Out

When Creativity Shines: TECNO Teams Up with AMVCA for a Night of Stunning Designs!

A Guide to Nailing that Stylish Look for the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations Event

Avantgarde: 12 Curiosity Inducing Ensembles From The 9th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Gala

Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi, Iyanya Et Al: AMVCA's Debonairs At The 9th Awards Gala

Bolanle Ninalowo Brought Pristine Brawny Elegance To The 9th #AMVCA Black Carpet

6 hours ago

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you going somewhere fancy for a casual brunch this weekend? You need not worry about what to wear.

Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye – is here with a sultry outfit inspiration fit for top-tier fashion ladies featuring a form-fitting asymmetrical 2-piece with a furry black mini skirt.

Toni paired her outfit with feet-flattering strappy heels, a beaded pearl bag, bold earrings and a fancy bracelet; her hair let down in lengthy waves and her facebeat subtly glam. Scroll and swipe for different views of her stunning look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

Credit: @toniolaoye1

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

