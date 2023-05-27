A Sultry Brunch Outfit Inspiration Served By Curvy Nigerian Style Star – Toni Olaoye

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you going somewhere fancy for a casual brunch this weekend? You need not worry about what to wear.

Toronto-based Nigerian beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator – Toni Olaoye – is here with a sultry outfit inspiration fit for top-tier fashion ladies featuring a form-fitting asymmetrical 2-piece with a furry black mini skirt.

Toni paired her outfit with feet-flattering strappy heels, a beaded pearl bag, bold earrings and a fancy bracelet; her hair let down in lengthy waves and her facebeat subtly glam. Scroll and swipe for different views of her stunning look:

Credit: @toniolaoye1

