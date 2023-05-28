Vacation Inspo: Stephanie Moka Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

The beautiful island of Jamaica is known for its relaxing scenery of gorgeous beaches, lush rainforests, spectacular waterfalls, calm rivers for rafting and caves for explorations.

Jamaica is also the birthplace of reggae music and the genre’s superstar Bob Marley, some of the world’s fastest sprinters, Blue Mountain coffee, Red Stripe beer, Jamaican rum, jerk dishes, and many luxurious all-inclusive resorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

Nigerian YouTuber, Content Creator and social media influencer who came to prominence for her fun travel and lifestyle vlogs — Stephanie Moka, famously known as Quick Steph/Ms Quick — took a fun trip to this fascinating Island. Check out her itinerary and style choices in today’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MSQUICK🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@quick_steph)

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean, Jamaica is the stuff of tropical dreams. Watch how Ms Quick prepared for her trip, hit the ▶ button below:

Credits

@quick_steph

QUICK STEPHANIE

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!