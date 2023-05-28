Connect with us

BN TV Living Style

Vacation Inspo: Stephanie Moka Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

BN TV

Hilda Baci Takes on Fun Rapid Fire Questions in an Exclusive Interview with BellaNaija - Watch Now!

BN TV

Hilda Baci talks about Her Preparations for the Cook-A-Thon on the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

BN TV

Morenike Molehin joins Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

BN TV

Here's a DIY Green Chili Sauce Recipe You Can Try This Weekend!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

BN TV Music Nollywood

“For four years I made all the music in Nollywood” - Stanley Okorie | Watch “Osikoya Speaks”

BN TV Living

Watch This 60-seconds Roundup Of 7 Fun Things To Do In Abuja, Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of “Rofia Tailor Loran” on BN TV

BN TV

Etinosa joins Phyna in this Episode of “Junkyard”

BN TV

Vacation Inspo: Stephanie Moka Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The beautiful island of Jamaica is known for its relaxing scenery of gorgeous beaches, lush rainforests, spectacular waterfalls, calm rivers for rafting and caves for explorations.

Jamaica is also the birthplace of reggae music and the genre’s superstar Bob Marley, some of the world’s fastest sprinters, Blue Mountain coffee, Red Stripe beer, Jamaican rum, jerk dishes, and many luxurious all-inclusive resorts.

Nigerian YouTuber, Content Creator and social media influencer who came to prominence for her fun travel and lifestyle vlogs — Stephanie Moka, famously known as Quick Steph/Ms Quick — took a fun trip to this fascinating Island. Check out her itinerary and style choices in today’s post:

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean, Jamaica is the stuff of tropical dreams. Watch how Ms Quick prepared for her trip, hit the ▶ button below:

Credits

@quick_steph

QUICK STEPHANIE

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php