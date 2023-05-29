BNatASP2023: Hands Down, These Were The Best Looks At BellaNaija’s Cocktails & Conversations In Kigali, Rwanda

BellaNaija, Africa’s leading tech-driven media platform, hosted an extraordinary evening of inspiration, connection, and empowerment during the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali. The event, BellaNaija’s Cocktails & Conversations II, brought together influential figures, industry leaders, and creative minds to explore the immense potential of digital media in driving Africa’s soft power.

Convened by Mary Edoro, Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy at BellaNaija, the event commenced with a warm welcome to esteemed guests. Attendees were reminded of BellaNaija’s commitment to showcasing the African continent’s beauty, creativity, and diversity, reaching over 20 million readers worldwide.

Reflecting on the remarkable partnership between BellaNaija and Africa Soft Power, Mary Edoro expressed pride in the collaboration’s second consecutive year. Both organisations share a common vision of harnessing Africa’s cultural and creative industries as catalysts for development, influence, and impact.

In attendance were notable personalities such as Africa Soft Power founder Nkiru Balonwu, Wimot Allen, Investor and Political Economist Carol Abade, Group CEO of EXP, Abosede George-Ogan, Founder of WILAN Global, Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi, Nigerian Artist and Curator, Tina L. Taylor, Co-founder & CEO of Core3 Innovations, Folake Akindele Coker, Founder of Tiffany Amber, Elodie Fromenteau, Founder of Izubaa, and Jack and Rene of Kigali Kaftans, among others.

There were plenty of fashionable moments with African industry leaders striking poses at the stylishly curated photo booth. See all the photos below.

Photography: @kolaoshalusi

Photoshoot…Pose!