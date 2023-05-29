Connect with us

Style

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Will Show You How A Winner Slays Her Week In Style

Style

#BNatASP2023: Hands Down, These Were The Best Looks At BellaNaija's Cocktails & Conversations In Kigali, Rwanda

BN TV Living Style

Vacation Inspo: Stephanie Moka Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

Style

A Sultry Brunch Outfit Inspiration Served By Curvy Nigerian Style Star – Toni Olaoye

Style

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Vibrant Pops Of Colour On #BellaStylista: Issue 238

Style

#BNStyleWithAStory: Mo Abudu's Latest Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Nigerian Filmmakers

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated Workwear — Issue 171

Events News Style

What Will Africa's Power Women Wear To The 'Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards' Debut? Find Out

Promotions Style

When Creativity Shines: TECNO Teams Up with AMVCA for a Night of Stunning Designs!

Style

A Guide to Nailing that Stylish Look for the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations Event

Style

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Will Show You How A Winner Slays Her Week In Style

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, entertainer, entrepreneur and Winner of the 7th Big Brother Naija (Level Up) season — Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, professionally known as Phyna. With her gorgeous petité figure, daring gaze and belief that “you can have anything you want in life if you dress for it”, this style star is getting her goals putting on fashion as her armour.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Phyna’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Layer a tailored pantsuit with a bold-coloured satin shirt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Tuesday

Pair a mix-print mini dress with stilettos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Wednesday

Pair a yellow bodysuit with a sheer kimono, gem bracelet and blonde ponytail

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Thursday

Rock a sultry red mini dress with a lengthy wavy weave and stilettos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Friday

Slay an edgy 2-piece with white knee-high boots

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Saturday

A puffy-sleeved corset dress with chic transparent heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Sunday

Rock an embellished full-length corset dress with gorgeous hair, makeup and jewellery to a ceremonial evening outing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Credit: @unusualphyna

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php