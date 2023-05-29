Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Will Show You How A Winner Slays Her Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian reality TV star, entertainer, entrepreneur and Winner of the 7th Big Brother Naija (Level Up) season — Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, professionally known as Phyna. With her gorgeous petité figure, daring gaze and belief that “you can have anything you want in life if you dress for it”, this style star is getting her goals putting on fashion as her armour.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Phyna’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Layer a tailored pantsuit with a bold-coloured satin shirt

Tuesday

Pair a mix-print mini dress with stilettos

Wednesday

Pair a yellow bodysuit with a sheer kimono, gem bracelet and blonde ponytail

Thursday

Rock a sultry red mini dress with a lengthy wavy weave and stilettos

Friday

Slay an edgy 2-piece with white knee-high boots

Saturday

A puffy-sleeved corset dress with chic transparent heels

Sunday

Rock an embellished full-length corset dress with gorgeous hair, makeup and jewellery to a ceremonial evening outing

Credit: @unusualphyna

