Teniola Aladese Wore the Going Out Trend Every Fashion Person Knows About

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Looking ravishing in form-fitting black, Teniola Aladese’s wore Whyte Official to the #AMVCA9 Afterparty.

Embracing her inner baddie, she effortlessly elevated her sleek ensemble with daring jewellery pieces from Symbols of Authority and a strikingly dramatic ponytail. The talented Domitilla actress expertly styled the 90’s inspired cut-out trend pairing the stylish separates with elegant strappy sandals. To further enhance the edgy vibe of the entire look, she incorporated an extra long ponytail braid, adding an extra touch of flair and attitude.

 

Embrace the cutout trend and Teniola Aladese‘s unmistakable style, and make a lasting impression on your next girls’ night out!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kindred Kreative (@kindredkreative)

Credits

Muse: @theteniola

Custom Outfit: @whyte.official

Jewelry: @symbolsofauthority

Hair: @eniola_hairsignature

Makeup: @iferibeauti_artistry for @maccosmeticsafrica

Photography: @ryanonifoto_

DBA:@kindredkreative

