Teniola Aladese Owned the Red Carpet In A Dramatic Bibi Lawrence Look At #AMVCA9

Teniola Aladese Owned the Red Carpet In A Dramatic Bibi Lawrence Look At #AMVCA9

3 hours ago

Actress Teniola Aladese, was a showstopper on the red carpet for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (May 20) in Lagos.

We love that she went a completely different direction from the usual – it’s sleek and has quite a bit of edge with the cutouts highlighting her phenomenal figure. The cape added some extra va va voom to the look.

From the midnight black hue, to the dramatic taffeta cape, we think this is undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary looks on the #AMVCA9 carpet.

Her custom Bibi Lawrence look was styled with statement gold jewellery from Symbols of Authority’s Kingdom & Culture Collection. Her beauty look was a sculpted wave, framing her face and for makeup she opted for a midnight blue smokey eye with neutral, glossy lips.

She polished off the look with black embellished shoes.

 

Credits

Bellastylista:@theteniola

Outfit: Custom @bibilawrence

Jewelry: @symbolsofauthority

Hair: @eniola_hairsignature

Makeup: @iferibeauti_artistry for @maccosmeticsafrica

Photography: @ryanonifoto_

DBA: @kindredkreative

