Connect with us

Style

Tomike Adeoye Channelled Black Barbie at #AMVCA9 - It Was Stunning

Style

Kaylah Oniwo Was Hard to Miss In This Ethereal DZYN Number

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Events Style

Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Beauty Style

23 Breathtaking Beauty Portraits From The 9th AMVCA Opening Ceremony/Cultural Night

Style

The Top 10 Sheer #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Through The Years!

Events Style

Get Ready For the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations II at the Africa Soft Power Summit | May 26th, 2023

Promotions Style

From Nollywood to Cannes: Inside Chika Ike's Show-Stopping Look at the 76th Film Festival

Style

Style Stars Are Serving Prints With Panache This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 237

Style

13 Stylish Moments That Prove the AMVCA is Date Night for Celebrity Couples

Style

Tomike Adeoye Channelled Black Barbie at #AMVCA9 – It Was Stunning

Avatar photo

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Tomike Adeoye on the red carpet. The starlet attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and it was definitely worth the wait.

From the bubblegum pink hue, to the delicate embellishment this is definitely one of the stand out looks so far. She kept her beauty look simple with neutral hues and a sculptural updo.

Her look was styled with ravishing earrings and matching rings from Karlha Jewels.

Credits

Dress @veekeejames_official @veekee_james

Styling @dahmola

Make up @tmtbylayinka

Hair @malliaworld

Frontal installation @adefunkeee

Accessories @karlhajewels

Photography @adedamola_op

Location @themelroseloft

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?
css.php