Tomike Adeoye Channelled Black Barbie at #AMVCA9 – It Was Stunning

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Tomike Adeoye on the red carpet. The starlet attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and it was definitely worth the wait.

From the bubblegum pink hue, to the delicate embellishment this is definitely one of the stand out looks so far. She kept her beauty look simple with neutral hues and a sculptural updo.

Her look was styled with ravishing earrings and matching rings from Karlha Jewels.

Credits

Dress @veekeejames_official @veekee_james

Styling @dahmola

Make up @tmtbylayinka

Hair @malliaworld

Frontal installation @adefunkeee

Accessories @karlhajewels

Photography @adedamola_op

Location @themelroseloft