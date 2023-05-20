Style
Tomike Adeoye Channelled Black Barbie at #AMVCA9 – It Was Stunning
It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Tomike Adeoye on the red carpet. The starlet attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and it was definitely worth the wait.
From the bubblegum pink hue, to the delicate embellishment this is definitely one of the stand out looks so far. She kept her beauty look simple with neutral hues and a sculptural updo.
Her look was styled with ravishing earrings and matching rings from Karlha Jewels.
Credits
Dress @veekeejames_official @veekee_james
Styling @dahmola
Make up @tmtbylayinka
Hair @malliaworld
Frontal installation @adefunkeee
Accessories @karlhajewels
Photography @adedamola_op
Location @themelroseloft