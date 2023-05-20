Kaylah Oniwo Was Hard to Miss In This Ethereal DZYN Number

Connect with us

Kaylah Oniwo attended the Nominees Gala for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards held at The Jewel Aeida on Friday (May 19) in Lagos.

Stepping onto the red carpet, the Nigerian presenter and fashion enthusiast made a stunning appearance in an ensemble from the exclusive DZYN x TECNO collection. 

Kaylah Oniwo effortlessly rocked a vibrant yellow dress with ethereal chiffon tiers that gracefully flowed down to the floor. The ensemble boasted an alluring asymmetric neckline, perfectly accentuating her impeccable style. 

The divine colour of the dress beautifully complemented Kaylah’s radiant presence, while the sculptural ruffle details added an extra touch of flair and excitement to the overall look.

Louis Vuitton hoops and a braided side part bun completed her look.

 

Credits

BellaStylista @kaylahoniwo

Outfit @dzynbabe

Creative Direction @iamnkemjika 

Makeup  @adella_makeup 

Jewelry @fashionisalwaysmything

Photography @gproject_photography

