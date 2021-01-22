“I am enough” – Kaylah Oniwo is Most Thankful for Life as she Celebrates her Birthday

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

It’s media personality Kaylah Oniwo‘s birthday and she looks just as breathtakingly stunning as ever😍

The content creator shared these mermaid and unicorn-inspired looks to mark the day and we can’t get our eyes off the beautiful photos which she captioned:

Happy birthday Queen Kaylah ! Look at you, You are so blessed🥰🤍💯 . You see ,The coolest part about getting older is you stop trying to prove anything to anyone , Including yourself ,you know who you are and what you want , unconditional Love and loyalty are super important and I’m extremely grateful for my life, coming out of fibroid surgery hale and hearty and Just living my life unapologetically . I have my heartfelt desires and I have spoken into the universe.. I shall live to experience it all . Amen. I am enough 🤍

Photo Credit: @kaylahoniwo

