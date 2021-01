Bisola Aiyeola is a Beautiful Birthday Queen 😍

It’s Bisola Aiyeola‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is the most stunning at 35.

The actress shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos to celebrate the day and they’ve got fans her fans talking all morning. As “Queen Biyesi,” Bisola decided to channel BeyoncΓ© with some of her poses and they are every shade of beautiful. She says, “What i love about this picture, is my Beautifully Toned Arm 😍😍😍😍”

Take a look and the birthday queen😍

Photo Credit: @iambisola