Bisola Aiyeola is a Beautiful Birthday Queen 😍

Tiffany Trump & Boyfriend Michael Boulos are Engaged!

Tomike Adeoye Surprised her Mum with a New Car!

Five Adorable Photos of Usain Bolt's Daughter Olympia to Brighten Up Your Day

Cindy Okafor is Twenty-Fine & Stunning 😍

Simi's Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold's Anniversary

Omawumi & Tosin Yussuf are Celebrating their 3rd Tradiversary ❤

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Seun & Damilola Ajayi's Little Princess is Here!

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Bisola Aiyeola is a Beautiful Birthday Queen 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s Bisola Aiyeola‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is the most stunning at 35.

The actress shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos to celebrate the day and they’ve got fans her fans talking all morning. As “Queen Biyesi,” Bisola decided to channel Beyoncé with some of her poses and they are every shade of beautiful. She says, “What i love about this picture, is my Beautifully Toned Arm 😍😍😍😍”

Take a look and the birthday queen😍

Photo Credit: @iambisola

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

