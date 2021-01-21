Bisola Aiyeola is a Beautiful Birthday Queen 😍

It’s Bisola Aiyeola‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is the most stunning at 35.

The actress shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos to celebrate the day and they’ve got fans her fans talking all morning. As “Queen Biyesi,” Bisola decided to channel Beyoncé with some of her poses and they are every shade of beautiful. She says, “What i love about this picture, is my Beautifully Toned Arm 😍😍😍😍”

Take a look and the birthday queen😍

Photo Credit: @iambisola