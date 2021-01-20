Tiffany Trump & Boyfriend Michael Boulos are Engaged!

As Donald Trump‘s administration comes to an end, the outgoing US president’s daughter Tiffany Trump is set to begin a new chapter with longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos.

Boulos, born to a Lebanese family, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, according to People, met Tiffany at the actress Lindsay Lohan‘s beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

Tiffany made the announcement on her official Instagram page on Monday before the Inauguration of incoming US president Joe Biden which is set to take place on Tuesday. “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️,” Tiffany wrote.

Micheal Boulos’ family own a large number of companies which operate in more than 10 West African countries. The 23-year-old business executive also confirmed the news with a post captioned, “got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together💍❤️”

Congrats to the couple ❤️



Photo Credit: @tiffanytrump