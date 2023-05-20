Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

With only a few hours from the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards night, we are all excited about Africa’s biggest red carpet event and the exquisite outfits to come. Entertainment is a game of fame and the red carpet does offer some leverage.

It’s also quite exhilarating to get on social trends and make news for who wore what where and when, hence the questions persist: what does it take to get on a best-dressed list? Do dresses and suits alone qualify for the pizzaz?

BellaNaija Style takes a deeper dive into the most impressive fashion moments on the Africa Magic red carpet to bring you a rich resource for standing out.

Showing out is often a function of intentionality, surprise and aesthetics. An easy way to capture these is to think of the following questions:

AESTHETICS – Does it look good by popular standards?

INTENTIONALITY – Does it reflect a high degree of thoughtfulness?

SURPRISE – Does it catch the audience off-guard in some way?

The red carpet is not just an opportunity to showcase a good sense of style, it can be much more. Think about what goals you currently have and how fashion can get you there.

Your choice of designer and glam squad could be a strategic decision to amplify a minority group of exceptional creatives… which is a noble cause. If you can impact lives, why not?

When choosing outfit, hair, manicure or makeup, you want to consider your personal brand and how each/all of these elements can be representative of your persona: What are your brand values? Do your style choices align with them?

Every outfit speaks, everything is art. When you take a look at your ensemble, what do you think it’s saying? Does it resonate?

Thinking outside the proverbial box could be a great way to court attention if skillfully explored. While flowing dresses and tuxedos have been the most popular outfits on the red carpet for decades, and they provide an honestly safer way to approach this, exploring other styles like jumpsuits, midi and mini ensembles and native attires would instantly differentiate your look apart from the pack.

For a themed event, the choice of accessories and an infusion of props can make a huge impact especially for fashionistas with a taste for the avantgarde. So, get your glam team researching style trends, identifying what has worked over the years and creatively coupling ideas to accentuate your brand and achieve your goals. That’s what it’s all about — go-getting.

Who will make tonight’s best-dressed list? With fingers crossed, stay tuned to BellaNaija Style to find out.

