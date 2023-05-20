Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

With only a few hours from the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards night, we are all excited about Africa’s biggest red carpet event and the exquisite outfits to come. Entertainment is a game of fame and the red carpet does offer some leverage.
It’s also quite exhilarating to get on social trends and make news for who wore what where and when, hence the questions persist: what does it take to get on a best-dressed list? Do dresses and suits alone qualify for the pizzaz?
BellaNaija Style takes a deeper dive into the most impressive fashion moments on the Africa Magic red carpet to bring you a rich resource for standing out.
When Nana Akua Addo showed out in this Gaurav Gupta outfit at the 7th AMVCA in 2020, it was the first time we saw a superstructure confection that ebbed and flowed off the shoulders this way on an African red carpet
Showing out is often a function of intentionality, surprise and aesthetics. An easy way to capture these is to think of the following questions:
AESTHETICS – Does it look good by popular standards?
INTENTIONALITY – Does it reflect a high degree of thoughtfulness?
SURPRISE – Does it catch the audience off-guard in some way?
Denola Grey blew all socks off in his villain-inspired garb featuring a custom-fit luxe embellished ATAFO wine tuxedo layered with a black satin shirt and bowtie, which he paired with an edgy facebeat, dangle earrings, and more jewellery
The red carpet is not just an opportunity to showcase a good sense of style, it can be much more. Think about what goals you currently have and how fashion can get you there.
Right after winning the biggest show on the African continent, Mercy Eke stamped and sealed her accolade as an African style icon in a stunning Dona Matoshi tiered gown. Mercy had spent 99 days in Big Brother‘s House serving charming looks back-to-back and emerging as the first female winner of the reality show. There wasn’t a better way to crown that win than to show out in style, like she did, on Africa’s most sensational red carpet.
Your choice of designer and glam squad could be a strategic decision to amplify a minority group of exceptional creatives… which is a noble cause. If you can impact lives, why not?
When choosing outfit, hair, manicure or makeup, you want to consider your personal brand and how each/all of these elements can be representative of your persona: What are your brand values? Do your style choices align with them?
Osas Ighodaro literally shook up the globe with her 2022 confection. This style star slayed on trend with never-before-seen excellence in a perfectly tailored sheer yet embellished Veekee James mermaid dress that did her curvy figure justice. The hair was super sleek and her extra clean “no makeup” makeup look ushered in a new rave for the most natural-looking snatched facebeats
Every outfit speaks, everything is art. When you take a look at your ensemble, what do you think it’s saying? Does it resonate?
“Oba” was the woman of the moment and star actress — Sola Sobowale knew that very well. The 55-year-old turned up at the AMVCA like a glamazon, raising the bar for women over 50 on the red carpet. The simplicity of her regalia by Luminee with its richly embellished neckpiece was breathtaking. She went against the grain with an Afro Kinky hairstyle, making a fashion statement that has remained unforgotten thus far.
Thinking outside the proverbial box could be a great way to court attention if skillfully explored. While flowing dresses and tuxedos have been the most popular outfits on the red carpet for decades, and they provide an honestly safer way to approach this, exploring other styles like jumpsuits, midi and mini ensembles and native attires would instantly differentiate your look apart from the pack.
For a themed event, the choice of accessories and an infusion of props can make a huge impact especially for fashionistas with a taste for the avantgarde. So, get your glam team researching style trends, identifying what has worked over the years and creatively coupling ideas to accentuate your brand and achieve your goals. That’s what it’s all about — go-getting.
Who will make tonight’s best-dressed list? With fingers crossed, stay tuned to BellaNaija Style to find out.
