Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

3 hours ago

Making a fashionable entrance to the Nominees Gala of the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, rising style icon Teniola Aladese set the red carpet ablaze in a striking outfit by renowned Nigerian brand Ejiro Amos Tafiri. This talented newcomer has already caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable sense of style, solidifying her place on the style lists of 2023. The event, held at The Jewel Aeida, was the perfect stage for Teniola to showcase her fashion prowess and leave a lasting impression.

The Nollywood starlet has really shone lately, and she continues to prove that she will rise to the occasion when needed.

For her beauty look, she leaned into a dewy, soft glam look which accented her full lips and gorgeous bone structure. Completing the look, she opted for a pair of black Linda Farrow sunglasses by Visions Opticals and gold Symbols of Authority jewelry.

We have no words for how stunning she is.

Credits

Muse: @theteniola

Outfit: @ejiroamostafiri

Hair: @eniola_hairsignature

Makeup: @beautycookstudio

Eyewear: @lindafarrow via @visionsopticals

Jewelry: @symbolsofauthority

Photography: @subbyphotography

DBA/Creative Direction: @kindredkreative

