Connect with us

Style

Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Style

Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

Style

Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Served Two Stunning Looks at the Laurent-Perrier Event

Style

Halima Aden is the Stunning Cover Star for Vogue Arabia's May Issue

Style

Travel Style Diary: Let Violet Show You How to Nail Vacation-Ready Outfits

Style

Nigerian Styles Hollywood Actor In 5000 Metres Silk Chiffon Balmain Outfit For 2023 Met Gala

Style Sweet Spot

A Masterclass in Styling Your Bump, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Style

WATCH: Get Ready With This #BellaStylista Boss For A Business Casual Outing

Style

It's A Microlength Denim Week! See our Favourite Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 235

Style

Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Get ready for miniskirt season, because Teniola Aladese has got you covered with her super cute take on this trend. Recently, the actress was spotted on set wearing an olive green Kamsiee RTW duchess satin t-shirt style shell top and matching skirt, and she shared some snaps on her Instagram.

Her green satin sandals created a cool monochrome outfit that’s absolutely worth copying this season.

Switching up her hairstyle – much to our delight – the actress looked positively effervescent in this stunning claret hued bob.

Teni is having a moment with monochromatic looks, and we enjoy the easy wearable way this look has been presented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

Aside from the flattering cut and draping that added a whimsical note to this look, the star of this is really the golden olive tone of the entire ensemble that gave so much life to this look.

Gold jewelry completed the look.

 

Credits

Muse @theteniola

Wearing @kamsiiertw

Styled by @kamsiiee

Make up @ebt_artistry

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Are Your Friends Your Money Bag? 
css.php