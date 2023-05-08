Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Get ready for miniskirt season, because Teniola Aladese has got you covered with her super cute take on this trend. Recently, the actress was spotted on set wearing an olive green Kamsiee RTW duchess satin t-shirt style shell top and matching skirt, and she shared some snaps on her Instagram.

Her green satin sandals created a cool monochrome outfit that’s absolutely worth copying this season.

Switching up her hairstyle – much to our delight – the actress looked positively effervescent in this stunning claret hued bob.

Teni is having a moment with monochromatic looks, and we enjoy the easy wearable way this look has been presented.

Aside from the flattering cut and draping that added a whimsical note to this look, the star of this is really the golden olive tone of the entire ensemble that gave so much life to this look.

Gold jewelry completed the look.

Credits

Muse @theteniola

Wearing @kamsiiertw

Styled by @kamsiiee

Make up @ebt_artistry