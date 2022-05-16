“I’ve laughed. I’ve cried. I’m still puzzled” – Teniola Aladese Couldn’t Believe She Won An AMCVA

Teniola Aladese approached the AMVCAs podium Saturday night with a pulled back twist and genuine surprise at winning a Trailblazer Award. Although she planned to just sit in bed, study scripts, and eat pap and Akara in peace and solitude for the weekend, she revealed she was tricked by the producers of the event to come in for a meeting for a character she was being supposedly pitched as on one of the network’s shows.

Teniola revealed just how shocked she was to win in her competitive category right away. “E shock me oh!” she wrote in her first tweet following the announcement.

“First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude,” the trailblazer tweeted. “But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows.”

During her impromptu speech, she stated, “I’m freaking out,” and thanked her “fans” and those who pushed her from behind the camera for her now-public appearance.

The Trailblazer Award is a special award presented by MultiChoice to an actor for outstanding achievement in the previous year.

She also received $2,000 from Hollywood actresses Tasha and Sidra Smith.

She joins a long list of category winners, including Bisola Aiyeola, Somkele Iyamah, and Kemi Lala Akindoju, to mention a few.

She was a production coordinator on 30 Africa Magic Original Films from 2013 to 2015. She then worked as the Production Coordinator for Africa Magic’s television drama series “Hush.” Teni debuted as an actress in Eneaji Chris EnenG‘s “Perfectly Flawed” in 2015. She appeared in Dolapo ‘LowlaDee’ Adeleke‘s miniseries “This Is It.” In the television drama series “Unbroken,” she starred as the villain, Folashade FK Kuku. In the web series “Lara of Lagos,” she plays the role of Lara. Victor Sanchez Aghahowa‘s web series “Flat 3B,” “Onboard to Love,” “Déjà Vu,” “Material Girl,” “Why am I angry?” and “Backseat” are among her other acting credits.

Congratulations, Teniola!