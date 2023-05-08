Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

In a recent appearance at a Charlotte Tilbury event, Toronto’s own influencer and blogger Victoria Ezike exuded fierce baddie energy in a PH5 Purple Mia Midi Dress from the Fall Winter 2022 collection of the Asian American brand. Her stunning look left us yearning for the arrival of summer.

As always, PH5’s signature asymmetric curves make a stunning statement. We particularly love that the sleeveless midi dress is crafted in sustainably-sourced yarns.

The statement knit and wavy hem certainly steal the show, but Victoria played up the cutesy outlook with her choice of all white accessories.

Crystal drop mini hoops finished off her look.

Credits

Belle: @victoriaezike

Dress: @ph5official

Shoes & purse: @fashionnova