Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

Avatar photo

Published

10 mins ago

 on

In a recent appearance at a Charlotte Tilbury event, Toronto’s own influencer and blogger Victoria Ezike exuded fierce baddie energy in a  PH5 Purple Mia Midi Dress from the Fall Winter 2022 collection of the Asian American brand. Her stunning look left us yearning for the arrival of summer.

As always, PH5’s signature asymmetric curves make a stunning statement. We particularly love that the sleeveless midi dress is crafted in sustainably-sourced yarns. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Ezike (@victoriaezike)

 

The statement knit and wavy hem certainly steal the show, but Victoria played up the cutesy outlook with her choice of all white accessories.

Crystal drop mini hoops finished off her look.

 

Credits

Belle: @victoriaezike

 Dress: @ph5official

 Shoes & purse: @fashionnova

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

