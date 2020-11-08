Connect with us

Living

Watch: Inside Alma Ezonfade's Minimalist Toronto Apartment

BN TV Inspired Living

Follow Wasiu's Hustle in the Beauty Industry on Episode 4 of "Streets Of Lagos"

Features Living

Barbara Akinbuwa: Eating Right Can Help You Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Features Living

Nkem Ndem: The Dark Side Of Moving and Living Abroad

Features Living

Temi Olajide: 7 Discipline Methods that Don’t Work & What You Should Try Instead

Living Style

'It’s Surreal!' Arese Ugwu Speaks To TW Magazine on The Journey From The Books to #TSMWSeries

Features Living

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Inspired Living News Scoop Sweet Spot

Happy 60th Independence Day BellaNaijarians!

Features Living

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Career Inspired Living

Big Win for Hauwa Ojeifo as She Becomes an Honoree for The 2020 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards

Living

Watch: Inside Alma Ezonfade’s Minimalist Toronto Apartment

BellaNaija Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Toronto based blogger and fashion influencer Alma Ezonfade  gave us a look inside her new apartment and its as minimal and stylish as the blogger is herself. Sharing everything from her decor choices and pricing, the tour even includes some pretty stunning drone footage of the condo exterior and the breathtaking Toronto skyline.

On her channel she shared:

So excited to share a tour of my furnished Toronto apartment! If you want to see what the apartment looked like before, head over to my Instagram for an empty apartment tour! I’ve linked all the furniture and decor pieces in a blog post https://thealmachronicle.com/my-toron… P.S Which is your favorite room in the apartment?? Drop me a comment! 

Watch the entire apartment tour below!

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Grace and Gratitude, the Two Peas in a Pod
Advertisement
css.php