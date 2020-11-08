Watch: Inside Alma Ezonfade’s Minimalist Toronto Apartment

Toronto based blogger and fashion influencer Alma Ezonfade gave us a look inside her new apartment and its as minimal and stylish as the blogger is herself. Sharing everything from her decor choices and pricing, the tour even includes some pretty stunning drone footage of the condo exterior and the breathtaking Toronto skyline.

On her channel she shared:

So excited to share a tour of my furnished Toronto apartment! If you want to see what the apartment looked like before, head over to my Instagram for an empty apartment tour! I’ve linked all the furniture and decor pieces in a blog post https://thealmachronicle.com/my-toron… P.S Which is your favorite room in the apartment?? Drop me a comment!

Watch the entire apartment tour below!

