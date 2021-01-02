Alma Ezonfade Had A Stylish, Sun Soaked Getaway In Lagos – Here’s Proof

Toronto based blogger and fashion influencer Alma Ezonfade published the second part of her ‘December in Lagos’ vlog, with everything from her shopping trips , fun with family and friends. Stay tuned for her lineup of killer looks and vacay vibes!

On her channel she shared:

Hi Guys!!! Let me know in the comment section if you want to see a haul video of all the pieces I bought from Nigerian brands!

Watch the entire vlog below!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!