Alma Ezonfade Had A Stylish, Sun Soaked Getaway In Lagos - Here's Proof

20+ Deliciously Fashionable Looks To Inspire Your Style In The New Year, Courtesy of Juliette Foxx

Bella Michelle Just Showed Us What A Day In The Life of An Influencer Is Really Like

BBNaija's Dorathy is celebrating Body Positivity with a New Lingerie Line

Eku Edewor Dazzles In This Stunning Holiday Edit From Weizdhurm Franklyn

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Kefilwe Mabote & More

#BNSYearInStyle: Erica Nlewedim’s 10 Most Stylish Moments of 2020

Need a Style Guide for the Week? Look No Further than these Curated Jennifer Oseh Outfits

Adebayo Oke-Lawal Discusses the Business Of Leather with Shekudo's Akudo Iheakanwa

Glamour South Africa Debuts Its Digital Edition - And Blue Mbombo Is Their First Cover Star!

BellaNaija Style

Published

28 seconds ago

 on

Toronto based blogger and fashion influencer Alma Ezonfade  published the second part of her ‘December in Lagos’ vlog, with everything from her shopping trips , fun with family and friends.  Stay tuned for her lineup of killer looks and vacay vibes!

On her channel she shared:

Hi Guys!!! Let me know in the comment section if you want to see a haul video of all the pieces I bought from Nigerian brands!

Watch the entire vlog  below!

 

