Dodos Just Nailed This Vintage Meets Minimal Look – Here’s Proof
Known for a minimal style palette, beauty, and fashion influencer, Dodos Itegboje looked super stylish on the ‘gram in this Mimii London dress , styled a few months ago by Moses Ebite for her 30th birthday.
She nailed the simple look, featuring a ribbed white maxi dress in winter white. Finishing off the look with a chic veil detail headband and acetate hoops. Finally, she amped up the vintage feel of the look with a dewy nude makeup look with a slash of unexpected colour.
Credits
Muse: @iamdodos
Photographer: @adebayophotographer
Styled by @mosesebite
Dress: @mimii.london