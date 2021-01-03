Dodos Just Nailed This Vintage Meets Minimal Look – Here’s Proof

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Known for a minimal style palette, beauty, and fashion influencer, Dodos Itegboje looked super stylish on the ‘gram in this Mimii London dress , styled a few months ago by Moses Ebite for her 30th birthday.

She nailed the simple look, featuring a ribbed white maxi dress in winter white. Finishing off the look with a chic veil detail headband and acetate hoops.  Finally, she amped up the vintage feel of the look with a dewy nude makeup look with a slash of unexpected colour.

Credits

Muse: @iamdodos

Photographer: @adebayophotographer

Styled by @mosesebite

Dress: @mimii.london

