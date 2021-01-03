Style
A Fresh Lisa Folawiyo Studio Look to Try Out This Year- Courtesy Eku Edewor
Eku Edewor celebrated her recent birthday in glamorous style. The actress has presented several stellar looks in the past, but on this occasion she was in rare form .
In this case she was serving up a different silhouette from Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo Studio, one of our favourites from the designers latest collection for the instant impact it makes.
Predictably artistic, featuring a single diamante fringe that shows up beautifully when the wearer is in motion, the high neck and mini hemline gave it a sleek, sophisticated edge while the contrasting colour palette in the stunning prints Lisa Folawiyo is known for, provide the brand’s signature dramatic finishing touches and has a very fresh, youthful feel.
For accessories, she opted for simple earrings and silver strappy heels. A sleek ponytail and arresting eye makeup completed this irresistible look.
We definitely think BellaStylistas will be inspired by looks like this one in 2021- appropriate for intimate gatherings as well as celebratory photo shoots ( and if they aren’t, they really should be!)
Credits
Makeup @merakibyonome
Dress @lisafolawiyostudio
Hair @taupe_salon
Visuals @traycieespieces