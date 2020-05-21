BN Collection to Closet: Issa Rae In Lisa Folawiyo Studio SS19

Nigerian brand Lisa Folawiyo Studio was spotlit once again on fan favourite show Insecure.

On today’s edition of BN Collection to Closet, we shine our light on this blazer from the brand that Senegalese-American actress Issa Rae is loving. For a recent episode of the show, the HBO Insecure star and creator rocked one of the standout pieces, a yellow floral blazer from the brand’s SS19 collection.

Costume designer of the show Shiona Turini opted for a more laidback look, styling the statement piece with denim, a pulled back natural hairstyle and small hoops.

