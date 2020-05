On the latest episode of our BN Tutorial Tuesday series, top Ghanaian makeup artist Alexandrina Don-Arthur shows us the tricks to nailing the popular natural glam makeup look.

She also shares her current skin regime to battle hormonal acne.

Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on May 19, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!