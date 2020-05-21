Connect with us

Beauty

BN Beauty: 8 Times DJ Cuppy Served Major Pink Hair Inspiration

Beauty

Update! Alma Rex-Ezonfade's Glowy Skincare Routine

Beauty Style

Alexandrina Makeup shared the Secret to her Perfect Natural Glam Look on #BNTutorialTuesday!

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Tries Popular Tik Tok Makeup Hacks on this Hilarious Episode of her Vlog

Beauty BN TV

Layefa's Mum Does her Makeup Tutorial Voiceover & It's So Amusing | WATCH

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Eki Ogunbor , Kamo Modisakeng And More

Beauty

Sir John's Sunday Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow From the Inside Out

Beauty Features

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Washing Your Hair, a Major Tip For Clear Facial Skin

Beauty Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

Beauty

You Need a Pamper Break, and Jackie Aina Just Gave Us A DIY Version

Beauty

BN Beauty: 8 Times DJ Cuppy Served Major Pink Hair Inspiration

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We are taking inspiration today from DJ & Media personality DJ Cuppy Otedola. Known for her edgy barbie-esque hair and makeup looks, the Greenlight crooner has made us fall in love with rocking bold and bright tresses.

Because the colour is bold and subtle at the same time, beauty enthusiasts can’t seem to get over the pink hair trend.

On Cuppy’s page, we scrolled through a sea of pink hair colours, from pastel to bright bold shades, to bring you the best inspiration ahead of your next hair appointment.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs
Advertisement
css.php