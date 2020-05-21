BN Beauty: 8 Times DJ Cuppy Served Major Pink Hair Inspiration

We are taking inspiration today from DJ & Media personality DJ Cuppy Otedola. Known for her edgy barbie-esque hair and makeup looks, the Greenlight crooner has made us fall in love with rocking bold and bright tresses.

Because the colour is bold and subtle at the same time, beauty enthusiasts can’t seem to get over the pink hair trend.

On Cuppy’s page, we scrolled through a sea of pink hair colours, from pastel to bright bold shades, to bring you the best inspiration ahead of your next hair appointment.

