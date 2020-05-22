Meet the Creative Director & Founder of The Wearable Art Collective, Lola Owolabi + The Next Competition promoting African Designers at NYFW 2020

Lola Owolabi, FRSA, FinstLM, MA, is an award-winning leadership/transformational coach who also holds a master’s degree in Coaching from the University of Warwick. She has inspired, motivated, and mentored women and girls from various backgrounds via her organizations (Proudtobeme, Ebony Business Network, Women of Destiny, and Make that Move Coaching services).

She is passionate about people, creativity, and entrepreneurship, and is very keen to see people fulfill their potential by unlocking all their latent ability. She has a deep understanding of how low self-esteem and self-doubt can hinder the progress of any able mind; Thus, her organization’s focus on boosting self-esteem /well-being, as well as the continuous development of confidence levels. Lola Owolabi’s organizations also assist with business planning and business development, which forms a crucial part of the success of any individual or brand. With several awards to her name, Lola Owolabi is also affiliated with a considerable amount of female-led initiatives including the Pink Shoe Club, Economic Blueprint Project, and GWIIN (Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network) to name but a few.

She is also the Creative Director/Curator and Founder of The Wearable Art Collective; An organization that focuses on empowering African creatives to take their place on famous international fashion platforms such as LFW & NYFW. Wearable Art Collective was a participant at London Fashion Week 2018, 2019, New York Fashion Week 2020, and has hosted many other distinguished events.

The Competition

After previous successful shows, The Wearable Art Collective has decided to host a competition in which established and emerging African designers can participate for a chance to win a prestigious slot at this year’s Emerge NYFW showcase taking place this September in New York. Established and emerging designers are hereby invited to seize this once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovation, which will in turn be used to promote the rich culture and value of Africa.

This exclusive and illustrious fashion event in one of the world’s largest contributing cities to the world of fashion is one that no designer, young or old, should miss. This opportunity will provide the winning African designer with international exposure amongst a diverse audience within fashion, and build lasting connections to industry enthusiasts, influencers, and media specialists.

Find out more about the Competition Below:

Participation

Are you a clothing or accessory designer who dreams of bigger opportunities? Kindly go through the steps below in order to get started.

Pay the registration fee and complete the application form. After registration and payment confirmation, we will send you an information

pack via email; please check your inbox or spam after registration.

The Competition

What you need to do:

Submit 4 African themed designs to [email protected]

Deadline for Submission is July 15th, 2020.

Qualified fashion designers should fill out the registration form HERE. After the payment of $100 (N36,000) Non-refundable registration fee.

Payments to be made to:

Bank: GT BANK

Name: Iwalola Owolabi

Account Name: 0 1 1 0 4 0 1 7 3 2

Click HERE to register. Stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also contact the numbers below for further enquiries:

Funmilayo: (+234)7040958534

Olayinka: (+234)7044470773

Vera: (+234)8034804897

