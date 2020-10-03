Style
3 Times Erica Nlewedim looked Undeniably Chic in Lisa Folawiyo Studio
Since leaving the BBNaija house, Erica Nlewedim has become synonymous with high-octane and elegant style. Whether on the red carpet or for photoshoots, her looks check our style boxes. Her latest collaboration with Nigerian womenswear brand Lisa Folawiyo Studio has rocketed the actress to our top list of style stars as well as given us even more reasons to love Lisa Folawiyo’s printastic designs.
From the Dancing Women Silk Skirt Suit from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection to a form-fitting mixed print suit, each photo is a perfect balance between sexy and classy.
See more looks below
Outfit by @lisafolawiyo_studio
Makeup @jideofstola
Hair @hairbyehis @kukushair
Photography @brookmatrix_photography
Styled by @chalya
Outfit @lisafolawiyo_studio
Makeup @theodoramicheal
Hair @kukushair
Photography @emmanueloyeleke
Location @kohinoorlagos
Styled by @chalya
Outfit by @lisafolawiyo_studio
Hair by @kukushair
Styled by @chalya
Makeup by @tmtbylayinka