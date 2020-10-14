AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 357

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
#AsoEbiBella
Makeup: @naraozim for @makeupbynaraozim
@stephaniecoker with the Rich Aunty Vibes
Outfit: @ppoizn
@realrilwanbello
Agbada @b3clothing
slippers by @kicksbymarvs.
Photo credits: @trend_studios
Bella: @creamieice Mua @bummiesbeauty Gele @adufegele
#AsoEbiBella @vitaminn_mo Dress @mariam_stitches Makeup @abigold_beauty Fabric @kubisfabrics
#AsoEbiBella @chloe_amaka Outfit- @joan_is_ravissante
Dress: @reine.roi MUA: @tennycoco Gele : @taiwos_touch
@adelinesaleh
Dress: @house_of_dova
Makeup @tolabanks
Hair @hairapywigs
Outfit @threadsncolours Makeup @tomi_aina Fabric @toyemi_fabrics Photographer @damitaiwophotography
@porsha4real Gown: @eseazenabor Photographer: @sterlingpics Hair: @bkluvsme Mua : @sophslayz
Dress: @wakaddy_official
@___baby.g Styled by @veekee_james
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak Make up @maq_jose
@ahneeka_
Dress: @sammielle_couture
Make up by @estherixbeauty
Photography by @crownfeathersphotography
Location; @kohinoorlagos
@yhemmie126
Dress: @sarabellcoutureng
📷 @cheffishshotz
Mua @makeupbymoladehh
Hair @luchihairline
#AsoEbiBella @antolecky
Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup: @rhoziegold
Friends that slay together @thathoneygirl_kitchen and @thesharkexpress
Dress: @st.margaretofficial
Photograph by @d_awesometouch
Gele tying by @gele_by_segunlagos
#AsoEbiBella @stylebyeka and her boo
Makeup and Gele by @beatbykweencindy
Asoebi- @lapearlnyc
Beautiful wedding guests
MDress: @amourka3na Makeup: @kd_beautee Picture: @yomi.visuals Hair: @ddluxuryhair
#Ankara babe @mariipvzz
Dress: @grass_fields
Kids!
Captured by @modu27photography
Mom and me outfits – @rayandroy_by_wuris_cee .
Makeup – @jideofstola
Hair – @solangehairandbeauty
Photography- @geosephetim
Family that slay together
@kukkyglamhairs
