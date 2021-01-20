20+ Deliciously Fashionable Looks To Inspire Your Style In The New Year, Courtesy of Juliette Foxx

2020 was definitely a year for the books. And while we are hoping that 2021 is kind to us, we took some time to reflect on some of our favourite looks from top BellaStylistas the world over. And one of our faves Juliette Foxx of Romeos Fashion Fixx has outfit savvy that will serve you well into the New Year. Fashion can bring joy to your days—whether giving us a little escapism by dressing up or hunting on the web from my outfit inspiration.

From over the top fringed numbers to more relaxed athleisure pieces every look was incredibly chic. Keep scrolling to see the Juliette Foxx outfits we will definitely be copying in 2021

This icy white look was important.

Granny chic but make it fashion

Honestly just looking at this tulle outfit sparks joy!

Juliette has been championing matching sets for ages and this Banke Kuku number is a prime example.

She just made all zebra look unthinkably cool

Juliette will have us braving bold colors in sumptuous leather ASAP.

This makes us want to upgrade our basic crop tops with floaty, ladylike skirts .

For those days where you don’t want to think too much about an outfit, pair a white shirt with an asymmetric print dress.

She has embraced polkadots in all forms.

Subtle flex.

One word. Stellar.

She makes yet another case for a monochromatic look

Print and colour? Sign us up!

Neon never looked so good

Feminine with an edge

Leopard is definitely a neutral

This look is beyond.

We absolutely can’t get enough of this

This LBD is anything but basic.

Want drama? Juliette’s got you

This fairytale look is equally romantic and modern.

Definitely not practical but do we love it? Yes . We. Do

Genuinely obsessed with this look.

Mellow yellow.

Sleek and stylish, this dress is an easy day to night win.

