Maybelline Announces Ayra Starr As Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson

Nigerian hitmaker Ayra Starr doesn’t play when it comes to her beauty looks, from dreamy makeup in music videos to endless braids inspiration. When she is not topping the Afrobeats chart, she is booking big beauty contracts, case in point, becoming Maybelline’s newest Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson, an appointment that breaks the brand’s tradition of appointing models.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline)

According to the brand’s statement:

Introducing @ayrastarr to the Maybelline fam!! Our new Maybelline Sub-Saharan African region spokesperson! Ayra is an international music artist with hits all across the world, has amazing style, and is THE Nigerian it girl! We can’t wait for all of you to be taken on the Ayra Starr experience with us ✨

The musician joins the list of an impressive lineup of international stars who have helped shape the identity of the Maybelline brand, including Cuppy, who was named ‘Maybelline’s IT Girl’ for Nigeria & Ghana in 2019.

Congratulations, sabi girl! We can’t wait to hear about your future projects with Maybelline.