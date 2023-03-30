Connect with us

Beauty

Maybelline Announces Ayra Starr As Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson

Beauty Style

These 5 African Beauties Over 50 Will Inspire Your Timeless Style

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Beauty

How to Prevent Makeup From Creasing, According to Dimma Umeh

Beauty Events Promotions

Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Beauty Style

Drea Okeke Shares Her Hair Story: Alopecia, Braids and Getting Back Her Groove

Beauty

10 African Female-Owned Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Beauty

ICYMI: Chanel Taps Whitney Peak As The New Face Of Coco Mademoiselle

Beauty

Trust Us,  Ale Jay’s Detailed Full Glam Tutorial is A Must Watch!

Beauty

MAJOR: Aya Nakamura Is The Newly Appointed Global Ambassador for Lancôme

Beauty

Maybelline Announces Ayra Starr As Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian hitmaker Ayra Starr doesn’t play when it comes to her beauty looks, from dreamy makeup in music videos to endless braids inspiration. When she is not topping the Afrobeats chart, she is booking big beauty contracts, case in point, becoming Maybelline’s newest Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson, an appointment that breaks the brand’s tradition of appointing models.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline)

According to the brand’s statement:

Introducing @ayrastarr to the Maybelline fam!! Our new Maybelline Sub-Saharan African region spokesperson! Ayra is an international music artist with hits all across the world, has amazing style, and is THE Nigerian it girl! We can’t wait for all of you to be taken on the Ayra Starr experience with us ✨

The musician joins the list of an impressive lineup of international stars who have helped shape the identity of the Maybelline brand, including Cuppy, who was named ‘Maybelline’s IT Girl’ for Nigeria & Ghana in 2019.

Congratulations, sabi girl! We can’t wait to hear about your future projects with Maybelline.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

“Mummy, Are We Now Poor?”

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”

#TheEverAfterSeries: How The Awonugas Keep The Romance Burning in Over 35 Years of Marriage
css.php