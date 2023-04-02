Connect with us

WATCH: This is How Mihlali Ndamase Takes Care Of Her Skin After A Chemical Peel

So you just got a chemical peel or are planning to, no thanks to hyperpigmentation, adult acne and scars that won’t go away. If you decide to go to an esthetician or dermatologist for the procedure, there are post-peel side effects like dryness, irritation, redness, and peeling.

What can you do to manage these side effects and support your skin when it’s in this vulnerable state? Digital content creator, beauty entrepreneur and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is dishing out her post-peel morning skincare routine in her new video. 

WATCH

