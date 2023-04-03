Dior Reveals South African Actor Thuso Mbedu as the New Face of its Gris Dior Fragrance

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 Gris Dior, a gender-neutral fragrance launched a decade ago under the La Collection Privée for Christian Dior, has unveiled a new campaign featuring a diverse ensemble of artists. The perfume now bears a new celebrity face – South African actor and two-time International Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

Joining Dior Beauty as part of the Gris Dior Collective – where a group of top artists have been gathered by the House of Dior – Thudo’s personality perfectly embodies the enigmatic scent of the iconic Gris Dior perfume.

According to the brand on their Instagram page:

Introducing Thuso Mbedu, a new member of the #GrisDior Collective. She’s the true incarnation of the sensual, brave and powerful signature of Gris Dior.

The Woman King star will star in the new campaign for Gris Dior alongside six other multicultural idols of a new generation. The Gris Dior Collective includes Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn and Maya Hawke, singer Liu Yu Xin, French rapper Orelsan and LA-born Palestinian model Fai Khadra– each singular yet different, but when together, are linked by their audacity.

 

Photography Credit: @MikaelJansson

