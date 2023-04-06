Meet MAC Cosmetics’ New National Artist for Nigeria – Godspower Nwaukwa

International beauty brand MAC Cosmetics has announced the appointment of Godspower Nwaukwa as its new National Artist for Nigeria. Godspower, also known as GP, started his career at MAC in February 2013 as a Retail Artist at the Ikeja store in Lagos, Nigeria. True to MAC’s DNA of artistry and inclusivity, he continued to showcase his remarkable creative talent through various platforms and has successfully mentored junior and aspiring artists both in-store and within his community.

He was later promoted to Senior Event Team Artist for MAC Nigeria and, in that capacity, has graced the faces of thousands of celebrities and influencers in Nigeria, including Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Nancy Isime, Debby Felix, Uche Pedro, and many others.

Over the years, he has honed his artistry and skills while working backstage at top fashion shows in Nigeria such as Lagos Fashion & Design Week and Arise Fashion Week. He continues to place his artistry and the MAC brand in the spotlight, and he is recognized as one of the leading talents in pop culture and fashion in Lagos.

When asked about his most memorable moments with the MAC brand during his 10 years of service, ‘GP’ stated that among the innumerable ones,

“My biggest moment was leading the MAC events team backstage for the first time at Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Arise Fashion Week, and now my second biggest is being selected as the Nigeria National Artist. I am delighted to be joining the MAC SSA Team; the role is exactly what I have been prepared for through my journey, and I hope to execute it with excellence. I feel confident that I can make a significant contribution to the brand, and I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me.”

The Sub-Saharan Team is excited to welcome Godspower to the MAC Cosmetics SSA brand family. MAC Cosmetics is committed to providing customers with professional-quality makeup products that stay true to its ethos of inclusivity, creativity, and diversity. With the appointment of Godspower, the company looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity and inspire customers to express themselves through makeup.

