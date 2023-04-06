Connect with us

Beauty Promotions Style

Meet MAC Cosmetics' New National Artist for Nigeria - Godspower Nwaukwa

Beauty

Dior Reveals South African Actor Thuso Mbedu as the New Face of its Gris Dior Fragrance

Beauty

WATCH: This is How Mihlali Ndamase Takes Care Of Her Skin After A Chemical Peel

Beauty

Maybelline Announces Ayra Starr As Sub-Saharan African Spokesperson

Beauty Style

These 5 African Beauties Over 50 Will Inspire Your Timeless Style

Beauty News Promotions Style

Indulge in the World of Luxurious Fragrances and Skincare with Dang Lifestyle

Beauty

How to Prevent Makeup From Creasing, According to Dimma Umeh

Beauty Events Promotions

Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Beauty Style

Drea Okeke Shares Her Hair Story: Alopecia, Braids and Getting Back Her Groove

Beauty

10 African Female-Owned Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Beauty

Meet MAC Cosmetics’ New National Artist for Nigeria – Godspower Nwaukwa

Published

4 hours ago

 on

International beauty brand MAC Cosmetics has announced the appointment of Godspower Nwaukwa as its new National Artist for Nigeria. Godspower, also known as GP, started his career at MAC in February 2013 as a Retail Artist at the Ikeja store in Lagos, Nigeria. True to MAC’s DNA of artistry and inclusivity, he continued to showcase his remarkable creative talent through various platforms and has successfully mentored junior and aspiring artists both in-store and within his community.

He was later promoted to Senior Event Team Artist for MAC Nigeria and, in that capacity, has graced the faces of thousands of celebrities and influencers in Nigeria, including Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Nancy Isime, Debby Felix, Uche Pedro, and many others.

Over the years, he has honed his artistry and skills while working backstage at top fashion shows in Nigeria such as Lagos Fashion & Design Week and Arise Fashion Week. He continues to place his artistry and the MAC brand in the spotlight, and he is recognized as one of the leading talents in pop culture and fashion in Lagos.

When asked about his most memorable moments with the MAC brand during his 10 years of service, ‘GP’ stated that among the innumerable ones,

“My biggest moment was leading the MAC events team backstage for the first time at Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Arise Fashion Week, and now my second biggest is being selected as the Nigeria National Artist. I am delighted to be joining the MAC SSA Team; the role is exactly what I have been prepared for through my journey, and I hope to execute it with excellence. I feel confident that I can make a significant contribution to the brand, and I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me.”

The Sub-Saharan Team is excited to welcome Godspower to the MAC Cosmetics SSA brand family. MAC Cosmetics is committed to providing customers with professional-quality makeup products that stay true to its ethos of inclusivity, creativity, and diversity. With the appointment of Godspower, the company looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity and inspire customers to express themselves through makeup.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal

45 Years Ago, Love Came Knocking for The Olatunjis and it’s Been Happy Ever After Since Then

Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Elohor Oderowho: Be Intentional About Your Mental Health
css.php