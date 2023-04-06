Connect with us

Style

Our Style Stars Are Serving Sizzling Hawt Choclate Brown This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 231

Beauty Promotions Style

Meet MAC Cosmetics' New National Artist for Nigeria - Godspower Nwaukwa

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 166

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Self-Love & Staying Elegant With Lindelwe (Lala) Neriah Tshabalala

Style

Check Out This Boss' Guide To Daily Power Dressing On Lucia Musau's Week In Style

Style

Jennie Jenkins Takes A Pre-Birthday Trip To Barbados, Check Out Her Style Choices

Style

Let Oyin Edogi Inspire You To Take A Trip To Tulum For That Much Needed Vacation

Style

Check Out This Sunday #OOTD Inspo From The Uber-Stylish Eni Popoola

Style

We Can’t Get Over MAJOR Style Moments While Hosting Martell's Blue Swift Launch in SA

Style

Why Joselyn Dumas, Naa Ashorkor & Nana Ama McBrown Slayed Kelvin Vincent's Women On The March II

Style

Our Style Stars Are Serving Sizzling Hawt Choclate Brown This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 231

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Although long stereotyped as dated, dull, and unsophisticated, the colour brown has in reinvented itself in recent years through savvy fashionistas who have unveiled its more flattering perspective. Brown is a very utilitarian colour. It is economical and easy to wear as you worry less about stains and discolourations.

Generally considered a neutral, brown pairs well with other neutrals and earth tones, it also works to balance out brighter colours. It is associated with reliability, dependability, and nurturing. A lot of people struggle with the idea of styling brown for an elegant occasion, if you are one of such people, this #bellasylista issue will definitely put you on to slaying brown like a style maven.

Keep scrolling to check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iced Heart🖤🖤 (@k.essy_kai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zara (@s_zarah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Ajayi (@iamgbemiajayi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @nancy_nu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal

40 Years Ago, Love Came Knocking for The Olatunjis and it’s Been Happy Ever After Since Then

Help Manna For Life Foundation Feed Underserved Communities Via Donate NG

Elohor Oderowho: Be Intentional About Your Mental Health
css.php