Our Style Stars Are Serving Sizzling Hawt Choclate Brown This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 231

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Although long stereotyped as dated, dull, and unsophisticated, the colour brown has in reinvented itself in recent years through savvy fashionistas who have unveiled its more flattering perspective. Brown is a very utilitarian colour. It is economical and easy to wear as you worry less about stains and discolourations.

Generally considered a neutral, brown pairs well with other neutrals and earth tones, it also works to balance out brighter colours. It is associated with reliability, dependability, and nurturing. A lot of people struggle with the idea of styling brown for an elegant occasion, if you are one of such people, this #bellasylista issue will definitely put you on to slaying brown like a style maven.

Keep scrolling to check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iced Heart🖤🖤 (@k.essy_kai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Pereira (@_narapereira_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara (@s_zarah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Ajayi (@iamgbemiajayi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nancy_nu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!