Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 166

Published

6 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ATAFO (@atafo.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuki Akinosho (@yukiakinosho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Bonolo Mooko (@natashamooko_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nobu (@she.nobu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet (@violetluxe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

