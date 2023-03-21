These 5 African Beauties Over 50 Will Inspire Your Timeless Style

Gen Z, Zillennial or Millennial – no matter your age group, when it comes to style we can all agree that it definitely gets better with age. This dated quote “Women are like flowers that wilt with the passage of time” is considered null and void before African women who are defying the odds and redefining the world’s perspective of beauty.

In this feature, we have selected 5 prominent African women who are not just very successful in their chosen careers, but also timeless beauties. These women have seen trends come and go over the years, and have spent a lifetime refining their personal sense of style. Talk about ‘beauty and brains’. With all the knowledge and experience they have accumulated, we all want to learn a lesson or two from these #BellaStylistas.

In honour of celebrating women all through the month of March for BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, keep scrolling to discover key lessons on developing your own timeless style.

Kate Henshaw

Multi-award-winning Nigerian actress, fitness enthusiast, political aspirant, and social influencer

We all know Kate puts in the WORK at the gym and has the perfect bod to show for it – she switches from colourful athletic looks to effortlessly glamorous ensembles.

Connie Ferguson

Multi-award-winning South-African-based Batswana actress turned executive producer and entrepreneur

Connie is a workout and dance nerd, it is known. With her toned abs, biceps and glutes, she could pull off any outfit. This style star knows how to pick a fabulous look and make it her own.

Funmi Iyanda

Veteran talk show host, broadcaster, journalist, media executive, Film and TV producer. Born

Olufunmilola Aduke Iyanda has a remarkable love for artsy Made-in-Nigeria brands. She adds youthful elegance to every look she pulls off.

Gifty Anti

Ghanaian Top Journalist and broadcaster.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti rocks West-African indigenous fashion pieces with contemporary style. From Ankara prints to Adire and more, made into stunning dresses, scarfs, skirts and blouses, Gifty makes the most of her gorgeous curves.

Olajumoke Adenowo

Quintessential Polymath: globally revered multi-award-winning Nigerian chartered architect, academic laureate, entrepreneur, arbitrator, author and radio show host.

With her signature million braids in unique shades of blonde and an attractive hourglass figure, Mrs. A makes timeless fashion statements in every outfit. From her birkins to red bottoms and then some, minimalist high-fashion is her vibe.

