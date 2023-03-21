BN Style Spotlight: Let’s Talk About Tiwa Savage’s Front Row LEWKS At Fashion Week 2023

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Every fashion show revolves around what happens on the runway—unless Tiwa Savage is there to witness the event. As a musician, beauty entrepreneur, actor, and muse, the star has experienced the fashion industry from multiple perspectives. Still, she indulges her inner fan when viewing the collections. Tiwa approaches her front-row appearances thoughtfully, finding ways to align her style with the mood of each brand.

Whether attending an haute couture fashion show or throwing one of her own, the singer has become a staple at all the fashion shows attended, from London to Paris.

Since Tiwa has made such an impression on the fashion world, let’s look back at all the LEWKS she served this fashion season.

Tiwa was just in it to win at London Fashion Week at Moncler‘s “The Art of Genius” show sporting the brand’s yellow quilted puffer wrap skirt paired with a black Atsuko Kudo latex cup bra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

The French FROWs brimmed with stylish A-listers like Tiwa, who stormed Off-White™’s “Lunar Delivery” Paris Fashion Week Show in outstanding style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Tiwa continued her Paris Fashion Week blitz in a head-turning all-black ensemble to Christian Louboutin‘s FW23 showcase tagged ‘The Loubi Show’, which celebrated 30 years of the red sole.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

Guess who made her presence felt at Alexander McQueen‘s FW23 “Anatomy” Runway Show in Paris? You guessed it, Tiwa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

 

Credits

Look 1

Styling: @shapedservices

Outfit: @moncler x @atsukokudolatex

Photography: @mikeyoshai

Look 2

Styling: @rudysimbabetty

Photography: @svenja.ava

Look 3

Outfit: @theuncommonist

Hat: @ruslanbaginskiy_hats

Styling: @shapedservices

Look 4

Videography: @svenja.ava

Styling: @rudysimbabetty

Hair: @mahery.hair

 

