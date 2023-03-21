GRWM: Jackie Aina’s Glam Session For John Legend’s LOVEDº1 Launch Party

Connect with us

Nigerian-American YouTuber and Beauty Inclusivity Advocate – Jackie Aina shared a quick #GRWM clip via her Instagram account, showing her glam process for the LOVEDº1 Launch Party. LOVEDº1 is a new skincare brand by the iconic Musician – John Legend

Jackie rocked a dark brown form-fitting snake print skirt featuring a thigh-high front slit with an off-white turtle neck top, off-white knee boots and a lush brown long coat. She went with smoky eyes, pink blushed cheeks, pink glossy lips and a snatched face beat, her Frontal let down in large curls.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavishly Jackie (@lavishlyjackie)

