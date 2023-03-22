Check Out How The Gorgeous Yusufs Took Paris Fashion Week In Ultra Style

To inspire women from all walks of life with their collective energy, positive outlooks and bold outfit choices, Somalia-born Nasteha & Nuni Yusuf, collectively known as The Yusufs are committed to documenting their entrepreneurship journey one outfit at a time.

This time, the #bellastylista sisters share with their global network of like-minded women, how they took the 2023 Paris Fashion Week in style. This Vlog is for you if you’ve ever wondered what everyday fashionistas do at Fashion Weeks. Keep scrolling and hit the ▶ button to watch:

Here’s an enticing recap of their looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yusufs (@theyusufs)

Credits:

The Yusufs YouTube Channel

@theyusufs on Instagram

