AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 427

Published

6 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Makeup: @ileanglamour
Dress: @kaalonluxury_women

Dress @flat17studio

Dress @taylorleezee_official

Via @houseofapon

Bella @tolu.aribisala
Dress @ateni.ng

Dress- @dressupwith_abby
Makeup and Gele- @glam_by_keren
Belle- @toyo_see

Dress @houseofsoo

Via @julybyoma

@toyosialexis

@diane.russet
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @ariyike_mua

@symplysimi
Dress @karshylagos

@lindaosifo

@suadah_bello

Dress @mirah.ng
Bella @damee_mirah

@elvia_john
Outfit @avenue21_brand

@emmvnuelle

Photography @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Kids!

Photography @eleanorgoodeyphotography

@iniedo

